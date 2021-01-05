DA identifies victims of apparent murder-suicide in Charlton

CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials have identified two people who were found dead after an apparent murder-suicide in an apartment in Charlton on Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Southbridge Road around 7:15 p.m. found a man who had died from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s office. He was identified as Keith M. Cuthbertson, 49.

A woman was also found at the scene suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and later died from her injuries. She was identified as Kristen A. Carey, 37. Both she and Cuthbertson lived at the address.

Officers were told that the couple had been arguing in a bedroom of the home prior to the shooting, the DA’s office said.

