DA identifies victims of deadly Amherst crash

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the two victims of a deadly two-car crash in Amherst on Wednesday night.

The driver, identified as 42-year-old Euclides Almeida, and his passenger, 28-year-old Ailton Correia, were killed in the two-vehicle crash on West Street, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No further information was released.

