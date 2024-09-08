NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman and 13-year-old boy who were killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash in New Bedford on Friday morning.

Gladys Ivelisse Colon Kuilan, 35, and her son, Willniel Osorio-Colon, both of New Bedford, were killed in a rollover on Route 195, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

They were two of five occupants inside a Lexus SUV that rolled over while traveling eastbound on Route 195 near the Route 140 exit around 9:35 am.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

