NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the 80-year-old woman who was fatally stuck by a car while walking in a crosswalk in Norwood on Friday afternoon, police said.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Ellen Kana, of Norwood. was hit by a vehicle at the intersection of Pleasant Street and Garfield Avenue, according to the Norwood Police Department.

She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with police officers, officials said.

