WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a vehicle in Weymouth late Friday night.

Officers responding to a reported crash on Bridge Street around 8:43 p.m. found Shua Lin, 65, of Weymouth, suffering from serious injuries, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael W. Morrisey. She later succumbed to her injuries.

The driver involved stayed at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by Weymouth Police, the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the MSP Crime Scene Services Section, and the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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