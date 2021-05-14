GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who died in a single-car crash in Greenfield on Thursday afternoon.

Brenda Louise Perrea, 59, crashed into a cement abutment under the Route 91 overpass on Bernardston Road around 3:20 p.m., according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

She was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 4:10 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Perrea’s official cause of death with be determined by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

