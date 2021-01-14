DA identifies woman who was fatally struck by car in Oxford

OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have identified the woman who was fatally struck by a car in Oxford on Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of Main Street and Fairlawn Avenue around 7:15 p.m. pronounced Wendy Hibbard, 55, dead at the scene, according to the Worcester District Attorney’s Office.

Hubbard appeared to be crossing Main Street when she was hit, the district attorney’s office said.

There have been no charges filed against the driver involved in the crash.

No additional details were released.

