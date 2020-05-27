MONTAGUE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities identified a dead body found floating in a river in Western Massachusetts on Sunday morning as a missing Colrain woman.

Emergency crews responding to reports of what appeared to be a human body in the Connecticut River in the area of Cabot Street in Montague removed a body from the water and confirmed it to be a dead person, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later identified the person as Caroline (Morgan) Bren, who was reported missing on April 8, 2020.

The circumstances surrounding her death remain under investigation but the DA’s office says foul play is not suspected at this time.

