DA IDs mother, 2 kids who died in apparent double murder, suicide at Boston garage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The three people who died on Christmas Day following an apparent double murder, suicide at a parking garage in Boston were a mother and her two children, both of whom were under the age of 5, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said Thursday.

A preliminary investigation indicates the young children, ages 4 and 15 months, were the first to fall off the roof of the Renaissance Park Garage, followed by their 40-year-old mother, a spokeswoman for Rollins’ office confirmed.

The three victims were taken to an area hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Rollins identified the mother as Erin Pascal, of West Roxbury, and her children as Alison and Andrew.

Northeastern University police officers, Boston police officers, and Transit police officers responding to the garage near Ruggles MBTA Station around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found the woman and two children unconscious on the ground, according to Boston Police Commissioner William G. Gross.

Gross called the situation a “tragedy” and vowed that officers would “do everything in our power to find out everything we can about this death investigation.”

Rollins also noted that Christmas “can be a challenging and difficult time” of year.

“As a mother, it was incredibly hard, this scene in particular, where there were two young children who lost their lives,” Rollins said. “We’re going to do everything we can to get the answers.”

Rollins told reporters at a Thursday press conference that she’s assigned “one of the most experienced” prosecutors in her office to investigate the case.

In a statement, Mayor Martin J. Walsh said, “This is a horrible tragedy for this family on this Christmas Day. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with them.”

Investigators found a car on the roof of the garage linked to the three victims, according to Rollins. There were two car seats in the back.

Video from SKY7 HD showed detectives combing through a black SUV that was parked across two spaces near a wall that runs along the edge of the garage.

Rollins also indicated that her office is looking it a 911 call that was made prior to the incident.

Hours after the incident, Northeastern University announced that it will be increasing security at the garage and indefinitely restricting pedestrian and vehicular access to the top two floors.

“I don’t know what else needs to happen in order for this to be handled and taken more seriously,” Rollins said of the security procedures at the garage.

In May, a former Boston College student jumped to his death from the same garage. His girlfriend is facing charges in connection with his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston police at 1-800-494-TIPS.

Witnesses who may need help can contact the department’s Trauma Response Team at 617-431-0125.

Rollins urged those who are struggling with depression to call the Good Samaritans hotline at 877-870-HOPE.

