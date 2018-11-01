DA: Illegal firearms, ammunition, silencers seized in massive bust at Shirley home

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - A slew of illegal firearms, an array of ammunition and a collection of silencers were seized Tuesday during a massive bust at a home in Shirley on Tuesday, officials said.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit confiscated about 47 unlicensed firearms and 44 silencers, as well as thousands of rounds of ammunition, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Ryan’s office says additional details will be released Thursday during a 4 p.m. press conference at the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Devens.

