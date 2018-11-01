DA: Illegal firearms, homemade silencers, 35,000 rounds of ammo seized from Shirley man’s home

SHIRLEY, MA (WHDH) - A Shirley man is being held without bail after officials say they seized a slew of illegal firearms, an array of ammunition and a collection of silencers during a massive bust on Tuesday.

Jeffrey Dusti, 62, was arraigned Thursday in Ayer District Court on charges including possession of a firearm without a license, possession of a silencer, possession of a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition, and possession of a sawed-off shotgun.

Members of the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit responding to Dusti’s home on Great Road confiscated 47 unlicensed firearms and 44 homemade silencers, as well as 35,000 rounds of ammunition, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

“The defendant is alleged to not only have been in possession of multiple illegal firearms but to also have been illegally modifying the guns making them all the more dangerous,” Ryan said. “Simply put, there is no reason that a person with good intentions would require a silencer. Those devices are strictly made for violent and insidious purposes.”

Upon entering the home, authorities observed a sawed-off shotgun in plain view before uncovering the rest of Dusti’s arsenal, officials said.

At the time of his arrest, Dusti is said to have had an open warrant out of Ayer District Court on charges of assault and battery on a person over the age of 60, making annoying phone calls and witness intimidation in connection with an unrelated offense.

An investigation is ongoing.

