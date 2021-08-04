TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An impaired driver arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Taunton is set to face a judge Wednesday, officials said.

Roland Escobar, 42, of Taunton, is slated to be arraigned in Taunton District Court on charges of manslaughter, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon – motor vehicle, operating while under the influence of drugs – felony homicide, operating while under the influence of drugs – death resulting, operating while under the influence of drugs – second offense, leaving the scene – death resulting, and leaving the scene of property damage, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to reports that an erratic driver had struck a pedestrian on Main Street around 4:30 p.m. found 59-year-old Lisa Rocha, of Taunton, suffering from serious injuries, the DA’s office said.

An off-duty firefighter rushed to help the victim but he said the Rocha’s injuries were too severe.

“He just ran over at first impact because he’s a fireman and he just got off duty last night, so he ran over,” recalled the off-duty firefighter’s father, Steve Rogers. “He was the first one there so he tried to give her CPR but it wasn’t working.”

Rocha was taken to Morton Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, the DA’s office said.

“This kind of hits right at home for anybody to be hurt never mind killed in an incident like this,” said Trevor Costa, who heard the impact. “It’s terrible.”

The driver of the car who struck the woman, identified as Escobar, initially fled the scene of the crash before hitting a vehicle on Summer Street, the DA’s office added.

His SUV rolled over onto its side and Escobar was taken to Good Samaritan Medical Hospital with minor injuries.

Once medically cleared in the evening, he was taken into custody.

An investigation remains ongoing.

