CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating after a Boston police officer was found dead in Canton Sunday, officials said.

The officer’s body was found outside a home on Fairview Road and officials said he appeared to have been outside for some time.

The circumstances around the officer’s death are under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)