BOSTON (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a fishing vessel pulled a body in its nets about 40 miles off the coast of Massachusetts.

The incident on Friday morning involved a body that was wrapped and found in a state of decomposition, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s Office.

The body has been turned over to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy.

No further information was immediately available.

