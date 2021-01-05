DA investigating after Newton police fatally shoot man following report of robbery

NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after officers fatally shot a man who had allegedly been waving a knife in a candy store in Newton on Tuesday, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Officers responding to a 911 call at 1:45 p.m. for reports of a robbery at Indulge! on Lincoln Street in Newton highlands found a 28-year-old man who lives above the candy shop brandishing a knife and followed him up into that apartment, according to District Attorney Marion Ryan.

Local and state police officers then used a beanbag shotgun and a taser to try to subdue the man but were unable to do so, Ryan said, and two Newton officers shot the suspect.

He was taken to Newton-Wellesley Hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

No police officers were injured in the incident. Two were taken to a hospital for stress.

The owner of the candy shop was also unharmed.

Indulge! has been a landmark in the community for decades.

No additional information was immediately available.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Newton police with the investigation.

