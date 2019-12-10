DA investigating crash involving Brockton police cruiser and pedestrian

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office is investigating after a woman was struck by a Brockton police cruiser Tuesday evening.

State police detectives and members of the Crime Scene and Collision Reconstruction Section are at the scene of the 4:15 p.m. crash near 709 Main St.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the woman was struck by the cruiser as it was responding to an emergency call with its emergency system activated.

The officer stopped and administered first aid until other emergency personnel arrived.

She was been taken to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Her condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Investigators performing a brakes test on the Brockton Police cruiser that hit a woman in the street this afternoon. Woman taken to the hospital, condition unknown #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/QIk4YX7JlE — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) December 11, 2019

