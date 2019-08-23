DA investigating crash involving Brockton police cruiser and pedestrian

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Plymouth District Attorney’s office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a Brockton police cruiser Friday night.

State police detectives and members of the Crime Scene and Collision Reconstruction Section are at the scene of the 8:30 crash in the area of 581 Main St.

No additional information was immediately released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

