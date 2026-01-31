FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River on Friday night that left two people dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported double shooting on Barnes Street around 8 p.m. found 25-year-old Nicholas Almeida and his mother, 54-year-old Elizabeth Almeida both suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn.

They were taken to a nearby hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Arlington Cole, who was in a dating relationship with Elizabeth Almeida, was located at the scene along with a firearm. He has been charged at this time with two counts of Assault and Battery by Means of a Dangerous Weapon causing Serious Bodily Injury.

The incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office along with the Fall River Police Department

No additional information was immediately available.

