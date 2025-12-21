SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Springfield on Saturday afternoon that left a man dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a man armed with a knife around 4:40 p.m. on Worcester Street encountered a man and one officer fired their service pistol, striking the armed individual, according to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hampden District Attorney’s Office will determine the propriety of the shooting and if the use of force was justified.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

