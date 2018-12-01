DA investigating death of 5-year-old boy in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was found unresponsive in Lawrence early Saturday morning.

Police responding to 15 Bowdoin St. Apt 1 about 2:48 a.m. say they the child was unresponsive upon arrival. He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials say.

An autopsy will be performed, according to officials.

The incident is being investigated by Essex District Attorney’s Office, state police, and Lawrence police.

