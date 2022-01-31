CANTON, MASS. (WHDH) – The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office is investigating the death of a Boston officer who was found outside a home in Canton early Saturday morning but is not releasing information from an autopsy.

The Boston Police Department released a statement that read, “It is with deep regret that Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long announces the passing of active-duty Boston Police Officer John O’Keefe. Officer O’Keefe was a 16-year veteran of the BPD who served admirably in several assignments during his career. John will be greatly missed by his friends and colleagues here at the Boston Police Department as we send our heartfelt condolences to his family, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Police confirmed to 7NEWS that O’Keefe is the man who was found outside a residence on Fairview Road in Canton.

Boston Police Department

O’Keefe was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say it appeared that he may have been in the cold for some period.

The cause of O’Keefe’s death remains under investigation. An autopsy was performed Monday but did not “yield information suitable for dissemination,” the DA’s office said.

No additional information has been released.

