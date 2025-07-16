FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - New bodycam footage released by Fall River police shows the moment shots rang out during an escalating encounter with a man in crisis early Tuesday that ended with that man’s death.

As authorities investigate the shooting, the man’s family is demanding answers about how police handled the response.

The Bristol County District Attorney is investigating the encounter, identifying the man as Domonick Knight, 38.

Police said they received several 911 calls from Knight’s family, concerned he had a gun and threatened to hurt himself.

Officers removed his family from the house and evacuated the neighboring duplex. For nearly an hour, police said their trained crisis negotiator tried to speak with Knight over the phone and over a loudspeaker, but he wouldn’t answer and officers then went inside.

In the bodycam video, someone peers around the corner from the of the staircase. Then, several gunshots go off. A few minutes later, officers go upstairs to find the man on the ground with a rifle and a handgun.

The DA said Knight was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Knight’s sister said her brother was a lively, loving man, but was suffering from depression.

The father and husband leaves behind a wife and four kids.

In addition to their heartbreak over their loss, Knight’s family said they’re extremely unhappy with how police handled the situation.

“I just can’t even believe this is happening right now,” Knight’s sister Danielle Ogarro said. “I just really want justice for my brother.”

