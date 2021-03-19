DA investigating deaths of mother, 12-year-old daughter in Shrewsbury

SHREWSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - An unattended death investigation is underway after a woman from Shrewsbury and her 12-year-old daughter were found dead in their home Friday morning, officials said.

Police found the body of a 49-year-old woman and her daughter while responding to a 911 call on Ladyslipper Drive, according to Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. and Shrewsbury Police Chief Kevin Anderson.

“The detectives and everyone who responded – it was a very difficult scene. Any time you have a child, deceased child and their mother, it’s very hard on everyone and there’s a surviving son and a surviving husband, father,” Early said.

The woman’s husband and son were home at the time of the deaths. They were unharmed and are not considered suspects, officials say.

Neighbors said the news was shocking.

“It’s unbelievable because it’s a pretty neighborhood it’s pretty quiet, nice neighborhood,” Abdullah Kazi said.

“I do know the family that lives in that house is a very nice family,” said Nancy Griffen. “Very sorry for the family.”

No additional information was immediately available.

Grief counseling will be held at the child’s school for those who need it.

