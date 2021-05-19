DA investigating Fall River shooting that left man, 14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River that left two people, including a 14-year-old boy, dead and another person hospitalized on Tuesday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Griffin Park around 4:22 p.m. found a 29-year-old Fall River man and a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

They were both taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead. Their names have not been released.

A third victim, a 19-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan says this violence in unacceptable.

“It’s a very, very sad day,” he said. “It makes no sense to say it’s senseless because everything like this is and we can do so much better in Fall River.”

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)