DA investigating Fall River shooting that left man, 14-year-old dead, 19-year-old injured

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Fall River on Tuesday that left two people, including a 14-year-old boy, dead and another person hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Griffing Park around 4:22 p.m. found a 29-year-old Fall River man and a 14-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office. They were both taken to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead.

Their names have not been released.

A third victim, a 19-year-old Fall River man, was taken to Saint Anne’s Hospital before being transferred to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.

A third male shooting victim, 19, of Fall River, was transported to Saint Anne’s Hospital via a private vehicle. This victim has since been transported to Rhode Island Hospital for further treatment.​

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)