SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WHDH) — Authorities are investigating a crash that claimed the life of a 68-year-old motorist in Shelburne Falls on Thursday afternoon.

Robert Labonte was driving a motorcycle eastbound on Route 2 around 12:30 p.m. when he crashed into a back of a vehicle that had stopped to make a left-hand turn, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

Labonte was transported to Baystate Franklin Medical Center in Greenfield, where he was pronounced dead just before 2 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, the DA’s office said.

No citations or criminal charges have been issued.

The crash remains under investigation.

