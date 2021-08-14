SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - The Essex County District Attorney’s Office is investigating a fatal police shooting in Saugus, officials said.

Neighbors said police responded to Alfred Street at 5 p.m. and that they heard gunshots. A spokesperson for the DA’s office said a woman was shot and killed.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

