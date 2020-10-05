DA investigating Greenfield crash that left 1 dead, 2 seriously injured

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man and his dog were killed, and two other people were seriously injured, in a two-car crash on Route 2 in Greenfield on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash near mile marker 51.6 shortly before 6 p.m. found a Ford Explorer that had crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck a Toyota Yaris, according to the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The Toyota driver, a 41-year-old Acton man, and his dog, died in the crash, the district attorney’s office said.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries. There was no immediate word on their condition.

The cause of the crash was not immediately clear.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Greenfield police with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)