DA investigating incident at Cape Cod resort that left woman dead, man injured

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into an incident at a Cape Cod resort on Monday night that left a woman dead and a man seriously injured, officials announced Tuesday.

Officers conducting a wellbeing check at the CapeWind Waterfront Resort in Falmouth around 6:40 p.m. found 30-year-old Danielle Taylor, of Mashpee, unconscious on the floor of a motel room and a man suffering from “obvious” injuries to his neck and hand, according to Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe.

Taylor was taken to Falmouth Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead.

The man, whose name has not been released, was flown to a hospital in Rhode Island. There was no immediate word on his condition.

O’Keefe noted that the victims had been in a “previous dating relationship.”

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Falmouth police with the investigation.

