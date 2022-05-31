NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have identified a woman murdered in North Adams over the weekend, the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a North Adams home on Sunday found Jillian Rosado, 38, dead at the scene, police said. An autopsy determined the manner of death to be homicide, the DA’s office said.

No other information was immediately available.

