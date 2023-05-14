OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford, state police said.

The shooting occurred during a confrontation with a male suspect, who was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to a state police spokesman.

The State Police Detective Unit for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office is investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

