OXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Oxford, state police said.

The shooting occurred during a confrontation with a male suspect, who was transported to the hospital with undisclosed injuries, according to a state police spokesman.

The State Police Detective Unit for the Worcester District Attorney’s Office is investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

