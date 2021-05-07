DA: Investigation into death of Hopkinton teen could take at least 3 months

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The investigation into the death of a teenage girl from Hopkinton could take at least three months to complete, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan.

Ryan on Thursday night informed the Hopkinton School Committee of her office’s expected timeline for the investigation after hundreds of people attended a vigil in honor of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller, who was found dead in the woods more than two weeks ago.

“We have made great progress in the two-and-a-half weeks but we are not anywhere near the end where we would be able to share with people that these are some of the conclusions we have,” Ryan told the committee.

During a news conference earlier in the week, Ryan said that investigators do not have any evidence of a hate crime at this point, referring to the fact that Miller was Black and a member of the LGBTQ community.

Ryan has said that the “investigation will not be closed until we have exhausted all avenues.”

Investigators are still waiting to get the results of the teen’s autopsy.

