DA: Investigation into unattended death in Barre

BARRE, MASS. (WHDH) - The Worcester District Attorney is investigating an unattended death in Barre, officials said.

The investigation was announced by authorities on Saturday afternoon.

State police are assisting in the investigation.

No additional information was immediately released.

