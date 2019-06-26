DA: Investigation underway after 15-month-old foster child dies at Lawrence hospital

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a 15-month-old baby girl in foster care died at Lawrence General Hospital over the weekend, officials announced Wednesday.

The baby’s foster father called the Lawrence Police Department around 8:55 a.m. on Sunday and reported that the child was unresponsive, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

The baby was taken to Lawrence General Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators say the young girl showed “no obvious signs of trauma.”

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working to determine a cause and manner of death.

“The Department of Children and Families received a report and is investigating in collaboration with law enforcement,” a spokeswoman for the social services organization said in a statement.

No additional information was immediately available.

