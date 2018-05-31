DA: Investigation underway after 2 bodies found in Springfield home

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after they say two bodies were found overnight “in and around” a home in Springfield.

Officers responding to 1333 Page Boulevard made the grisly discovery, Hampden County District Attorney Anthony Gulluni said Thursday.

Stewart Weldon, 40, lived at the address up until his arrests on May 27, Gulluni said. Weldon was arrested on charges of kidnapping and rape following a police chase Sunday night. Weldon had been allegedly holding a woman hostage in the home for about a month.

Weldon was taken into custody when he attempted to flee a traffic stop. A woman in his car told officers that she was being held hostage at his home.

Police were still conducting an investigation Thursday afternoon. There is no threat to the community at this time, according to investigators.

Weldon is being held on $1 million bail. It’s not yet known if he is connected to the deaths.

