DA: Investigation underway after 2 killed in head-on crash in Amherst

AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after two men were killed in a head-on crash in Amherst on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash in the area of 916 West St. around 7:40 p.m. found a Datsun 280ZX that had collided with a Honda minivan, according to a spokeswoman for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office.

The two occupants of the Datson, a man in his 40s and a man in his 20s, both of Amherst, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the minivan remained at the scene and was said to be cooperative with officers. They were later taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation indicates that the Datson was traveling south when the driver crossed the solid double yellow lines in a no-passing zone and crashed head-on into the Honda in the northbound lane, police said.

No charges or citations have been issued.

Troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting Amherst police with the investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)