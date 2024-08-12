LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway in Lawrence following a deadly shooting overnight, officials said.

Police officers and fire crews could be seen gathering evidence outside a taped-off triple decker on Bennington Street after responding to a call around 12:45 a.m. Monday.

The Office of Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker confirmed the incident was a fatal shooting.

Fire officials say four people were transported to the hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

