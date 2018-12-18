DA: Investigation underway after Haverhill girl flown to hospital, put on life support

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a Haverhill girl was flown to a Boston hospital and put on life support early Saturday morning, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a “medical call” at a home in Lawrence found an 11-year-old girl who had to be taken to Lawrence General Hospital before being flown to Tufts Medical Center, according to Carrie Kimball Monahan, a spokeswoman for the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

As of Tuesday night, the girl was said to be still on life support.

State and local police are investigating the facts and circumstances surrounding a medical call.

No additional details were immediately available.

This is a breaking news story; Stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.

