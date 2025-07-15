FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police in Fall River early Tuesday morning, officials said.

officers responding to a report of a man inside a home on Langley Street around 1:30 a.m. evacuated all the residents from the home and attempted to negotiate with the man, according to a statement issued by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

After negotiation attempts proved not to be successful, Fall River police officers made entry into the residence at approximately 3:15 a.m. and there was an exchange of gunfire after which a 38-year-old male, identified as Domonick Knight, was located on the second-floor landing.

Two firearms were also located within close proximity of Knight, Quinn said.

It was determined that Mr. Knight had suffered a gunshot wound, was transported for treatment and subsequently pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

