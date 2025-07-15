FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot during an exchange of gunfire with police in Fall River early Tuesday morning, officials said.

officers responding to a report of a man inside a home on Langley Street around 1:30 a.m. evacuated all the residents from the home and attempted to negotiate with the man, according to a statement issued by Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III.

After negotiation attempts proved not to be successful, Fall River police officers made entry into the residence at approximately 3:15 a.m. and there was an exchange of gunfire after which a 38-year-old male, identified as Domonick Knight, was located on the second-floor landing. 

Two firearms were also located within close proximity of Knight, Quinn said. 

It was determined that Mr. Knight had suffered a gunshot wound, was transported for treatment and subsequently pronounced deceased at a local hospital.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox