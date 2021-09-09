BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot and seriously injured in Brockton Thursday, according to the office of the Plymouth County District Attorney.

Brockton police were called to the Highland Terrace area around 4:15p.m. and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the release.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

No further information was released.

