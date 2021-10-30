FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police have launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed inside a Framingham home early Saturday morning, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan announced.

Officers responding to a reported shooting inside a Hayes Street residence around 1:19 a.m. found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker.

The man, whose name has not been released was pronounced dead at the scene, Baker said.

A preliminary investigation indicates the incident was not a random attack.

No arrests have been made at this time, according to Framingham police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

