DA: Investigation underway after man with knife fatally shot by police in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a man who was allegedly armed with a knife dead in Brockton Monday afternoon.

Two officers responding to a report of domestic violence on Overlook Avenue just before 3 p.m. encountered a knife-wielding man outside the home and shot him, according to Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His name has not been released.

Herb Wright, who lives nearby, recalled hearing the gunshots ring out.

“Crews pulled up; you heard some yelling and screaming,” he described. “Police ran in the house and you heard like three gunshots.”

Neighbor Jim Kimball said he knew something wasn’t right when he heard what sounded like fireworks in the middle of the day.

“Once I heard the shots, I’m like, ‘Something’s not good,'” he said. “That doesn’t happen around here. Everybody’s good. Everybody gets along.”

The DA’s office is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)