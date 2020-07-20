DA: Investigation underway after Mass. woman killed in motorcycle crash on Route 2

NORTH ADAMS, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a Massachusetts woman was killed in a motorcycle wreck on Route 2 over the weekend, officials announced Monday.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a crash on the northbound side of the highway in North Adams on Saturday around 5 p.m. found a passenger who was thrown from a 2009 Harley Davidson after the driver lost control near a hairpin turn, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Kristen Rougeau, 38, of Florida, was pronounced dead at the scene, the district attorney’s office said.

Darryl Rougeau, 42, also of Florida, has since been treated and released from the hospital.

The state’s chief medical examiner has since taken custody of the victim’s body to perform an autopsy.

State troopers assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting local authorities with the investigation.

