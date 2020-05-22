DA: Investigation underway after officers shoot man multiple times in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into an officer-involved shooting in Haverhill.

Officers responding to a domestic violence call at 23 Thorndike St. around 5 a.m. Friday shot a man multiple times, according to the Essex District Attorney’s Office.

The man, whose name has not been released, was transported to Lawrence General Hospital before being taken to a Boston hospital. The DA’s office says he is still alive at this time.

No officers were injured, state police said.

Sue Kinser, who lives nearby, says she woke up to the sound of gunshots.

“Who’s dead? That’s what I thought right away. I knew it was gunshots; I’ve heard them before. No mistaking that,” she recalled. “I felt sick to my stomach. I got up and looked out the window — nothing. And, a few minutes later, I saw police cars.”

No additional information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)