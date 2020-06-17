DA: Investigation underway after school nurse fatally shot at Braintree home

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a school nurse was fatally shot at her home in Braintree by a man who used to live in the neighborhood on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Acorn Street and Howie Road shortly before 12 p.m. found Laurie Melchionda suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey.

Melchionda was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, Morrissey said.

The alleged shooter, Robert Bonang, is said to have once lived near Melchionda. He has since been taken into custody.

Melchionda, who served as the director of health services for Weston Public Schools, was targeted by Bonang, according to Morrissey.

Video from SKY7 HD showed the area roped off with crime scene tape. Investigators could be seen scouring for evidence as neighborhood residents looked on.

No additional details were immediately available.

Victim in Braintree was a member of board of health and director of health services for Weston public schools#7news pic.twitter.com/vgoW4TpdvE — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 17, 2020

DA: Braintree murder was targeted…suspect used to live in the neighborhood #7news pic.twitter.com/s6i3jsxVC5 — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) June 17, 2020

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)