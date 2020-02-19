DA: Investigation underway after teen killed in daylight shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a teen was killed in a brazen daylight shooting in Dorchester on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Cameron Street around 12 p.m. found a male gunshot victim suffering from life-threatening injuries, according to Boston Police Commissioner William Gross.

The victim, who is in his “late teens,” was pronounced dead at an area hospital, Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.

A 15-year-old boy who was found to be in possession of a firearm was arrested at the scene, Gross added. It’s not clear if he was involved in the shooting. A second firearm was also found nearby.

Video from Sky7 HD showed several neighborhood streets roped off with crime tape and dozens of detectives gathering evidence at the scene.

The shooting death marks Boston’s seventh homicide of 2020.

The incident remains under investigation.

