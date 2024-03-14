ASHBY, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead in Ashby on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of an unresponsive woman on Richardson Road around 12:55 p.m. found a 58-year-old woman who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Ashby Chief of Police Derek Pepple,

A preliminary investigation suggests the death was not suspicious and there does not appear to be any ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is being conducted by the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Ashby Police.

