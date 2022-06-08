BROOKLINE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a worker was found dead at The Country Club in Brookline days before the US Open, officials said.

The man was working a security detail at the US Open site and was working on some setup when he fell about 10 feet at some point during the night, according to a statement released by the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office.

He was found dead in the morning and at this point, investigators said there were no immediate signs of foul play.

No further details have been released.

