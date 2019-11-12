DA: Investigation underway into apparent drowning in Taunton

TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Bristol County District Attorney and Massachusetts State Police detectives are investigating an apparent drowning that took the life of an elderly Dorchester man Tuesday morning.

Taunton Police responding to an area commonly known as the “Clay Ponds” behind the Taunton Public Works Building at 90 Ingell Street around 11:30 a.m found 75-year-old Luke Walker in the pond and his friend struggling to hold his head above the water line, according to a release issued by D.A. Thomas M. Quinn III.

Crews hoisted Walker out of the water and performed CPR before transporting him to Morton Hospital where he later died.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Walker may have slipped down a muddy embankment and into the water where he became trapped as his waders filled with water.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)