DA: Ipswich woman was texting before she crashed into family of 3 bicyclists, killing 1

IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - An Ipswich woman is facing a slew of criminal charges in connection with a deadly crash involving a family of three bicyclists who were riding through the town in late March, officials announced Thursday.

Ryane Linehan, 43, will be summoned to appear at a clerk’s hearing on May 18 to answer to charges including homicide by negligent operation, marked lanes violation, and composing, sending, and reading an electronic message, according to Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett and Ipswich Police Chief Paul Nikas.

Linehan was driving a Kia Soul along Topsfield Road on March 26 when police say she struck 58-year-old George Norris, his wife, and son from behind.

Norris, also a resident of Ipswich, was flown to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Norris’ 60-year-old wife and 19-year-old son were not seriously hurt.

Linehan remained at the scene and cooperated with an investigation, police said.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)